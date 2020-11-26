Spices Prices

as on : 26-11-2020 04:11:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)45.00-55.887061.6051005400-17.74
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-5.561517.0010000110003.63
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-603776.1058756260-6.00
Choubepur(UP)1.00NC48.10858086754.00
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)132.500.385235.101235012450-14.83
Halvad(Guj)122.241061.981481.421225012000-16.67
Jasdan(Guj)70.00-3.45941.501250012250-8.26
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)18.308.284829.601165011885-14.34
Thara(Guj)12.54190.28669.661239512278-12.57
Sami(Guj)2.8012150.901225012400-10.91
Dasada Patadi(Guj)2.40NC39.241191512192-12.74
Porbandar(Guj)1.30-27.7826.301192511790-14.88
Savarkundla(Guj)1.0066.6763.801025010825-26.27
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)33.00450335.006800580023.64
Bangalore(Kar)19.00901115.00250002500046.63
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)16.00433.3362.0094436500-
Thiruppur(TN)0.57-26.9212.3555006000-8.33
Garlic
Kota(Raj)594.0034.6927135.606500750062.50
Rajkot(Guj)42.50-29.873373.40450060002.27
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)30.00NC1156.501200012500108.70
Bewar(UP)30.00-60.006500-66.67
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)30.00NC521.0088009250375.68
Lucknow(UP)24.0014.291519.508640864018.36
Bangalore(Kar)20.00-61.546229.0010000100008.11
Kalapipal(MP)15.00-50315.5054904500149.55
Rajasamand(Raj)15.00-25401.50700070007.69
Etawah(UP)15.0025524.5082008000-15.90
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)14.00-33.3398.0035002900-50.00
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)13.00333.3386.0082507750-
Etah(UP)12.00NC1775.807390730052.37
Jaunpur(UP)10.00354.55175.9079007950-
Barhaj(UP)10.00-54.553573.7081108070-14.18
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)9.00-60.87541.0077007500-
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00-401820.008220803524.36
Bolpur(WB)5.4042.1145.9050008000-24.24
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00-16.67527.0020002200-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.00614.29559.608000850050.94
Kopaganj(UP)4.80-20303.508000796013.64
Mehmoodabad(UP)4.4046.67205.408330840032.22
Ludhiana(Pun)4.00-33.33527.0050002200-
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-46.67373.008085797527.32
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00100248.9079508150-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.602.86132.20663566307.71
Chintamani(Kar)3.00NC54.008000800077.78
Samrala(Pun)3.00-6.009000--
Kosikalan(UP)3.007.14201.2072507250-21.28
Bahraich(UP)2.8016.67119.408700875046.22
Mirzapur(UP)2.5066.67169.3079758015-2.15
Shillong(Meh)2.00-20225.5042004300-40.00
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3388.0085008200-13.27
Amroha(UP)2.0010076.4067806760-
Ballia(UP)2.00-33.33179.50808582809.26
Gadaura(UP)2.00150313.307900790036.21
Jasra(UP)2.0033.3379.4085508550-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00100174.008850900028.54
Meerut(UP)1.80-1077.5080008080201.89
Mathura(UP)1.80NC241.0074607400-18.91
Robertsganj(UP)1.7041.6788.207945795033.53
Gopiganj(UP)1.70NC17.8070008000NC
Bathinda(Pun)1.606051.7085008000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.60-68193.005200730044.44
Basti(UP)1.60-46.67229.908000798028.21
Jhansi(UP)1.6033.33141.4075307530-6.46
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-4025.9080508250-5.29
Devariya(UP)1.50114.29168.908100798021.80
Balrampur(UP)1.5050123.9086008400561.54
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4016.67177.708000800027.49
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.67120.408500850022.66
Bareilly(UP)1.20-2059.7067606800-0.95
Achalda(UP)1.20NC112.4081008100-19.00
Barabanki(UP)1.20-45.45147.7086258600-13.58
Shamli(UP)1.20NC61.5080508110187.50
Thandla(MP)1.10-2.203550--
Choubepur(UP)1.101063.8084008425388.37
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-5079.0079507450-
Bariwala(Pun)1.00-2.004000--
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-5060.001250012200108.33
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC56.5088508800210.53
Banda(UP)1.002526.4075307530-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-28.5787.207380726037.69
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-23.08109.8084808440-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC83.808020810027.30
Hardoi(UP)1.00-37.5135.2080107840-1.72
Dadri(UP)1.00NC43.3080808050-9.72
Rasda(UP)1.00NC145.5081008300-
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)0.90-81.2582.207750800046.23
Lakhimpur(UP)0.90-50249.608540850014.78
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)0.80-38.467.101000012000-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80NC42.3062507250-
Partaval(UP)0.80NC41.208025845030.49
Vishalpur(UP)0.80NC17.70671067808.05
Sandila(UP)0.80NC13.10797078200.25
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.2965.2084508620-14.65
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-41.6778.308100795024.23
Kannauj(UP)0.70-3015.4082008300-
Jalore(Raj)0.66-17.5185.73820083005555.17
Pathankot(Pun)0.60-57.144.8092507750-
Gondal(UP)0.60-2595.0084508550-9.63
Utraula(UP)0.60NC43.6085008600-
Paliakala(UP)0.60NC66.808570852018.53
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)30.00NC1334.405755600040.37
Kota(Raj)4.00-20275.704850555025.97
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.5050134.705750575047.44
Turmeric
Erode(TN)51.4486.519177.2152975214-7.62
Perundurai(TN)15.00-6.255492.0052994899-0.28
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)191.0083.652048.00132501325043.24

Published on November 26, 2020
