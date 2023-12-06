Kerala Agro Machinery Co Ltd (Kamco) -- which was instrumental in promoting mechanisation of farming activities among small and marginal farmers -- has chalked out ambitious plans in its golden jubilee year to attain the next level of growth.

The company is diversifying into the production of electric farming equipment as part of adhering to green protocol initiatives to reduce air pollution from motorised farming machines. It has already developed a cost-effective battery-operated garden tiller, and power reaper on an experimental basis and the products will soon be introduced in the market, said Sasikumar KP, Managing Director, Kamco.

The State-owned entity is also set to launch agri-drones with the technological support of Fuselage Innovation, a Kerala Startup Mission company for the benefit of the farming community for aerial application of fertiliser, micro-nutrients, and bio-pesticides in paddy fields, coconut farms, rubber plantations, spices gardens, etc, he said.

According to MK Sasikumar, general manager, plans are on the anvil to introduce mini tractors with 15 HP diesel engines which can install several farming equipment. The vehicle would be ideal for local bodies for waste collection. Kamco has already developed a new versatile tiller – Eco Leopard rotary tiller/weeder which has excellent features for horticulture applications. The company is also introducing a low-cost tiller to compete more in the market of mini-combined harvesters which would help avoid crop loss.

Kampco was established in 1973 with the objective of fast implementation of mechanisation activities in the State’s agricultural sector in association with the Japanese-based agri-machinery company Kubota. During the last fiscal, Kamco garnered a turnover of ₹220 crore by registering an operating profit and paying dividends to the State government since 1984. The company, with a market share of around 40 per cent, is aiming to achieve a turnover of ₹300 crore in the next financial year, CK Sasidharan, the company’s chairman, said.

Kamco has a strong marketing network in the North-East especially in Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal where its power tillers, and power reapers have made deep inroads. More than 80 per cent of the buyers are from NE and the remaining buyers are from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, MP, Karnataka, etc. Kamco products are cost-effective and would be suitable for small-scale farmers who find financial difficulties in purchasing high-cost farming equipment. The company has also initiated steps to sell products online and a mobile app for after-sales service in Kerala, he said.