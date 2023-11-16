The storage level in the major 150 reservoirs in the country continued to be below 70 per cent of the total live capacity this week, though there was a slight improvement in the level from a week ago. It is, however, lower than last year and the past 10 years’ average.

Also, the storage was below normal in 13 States compared with 14 a week ago as the situation improved in Himachal Pradesh. In the northern State, the level was 1 per cent above normal compared with 3 per cent below usual last week.

According to the weekly bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the storage in the major reservoirs as of November 16 was 122.645 billion cubic metres (BCM) or 69 per cent. Last week, the level was 124.124 BCM.

The water level is lower since the country has been going through an indifferent weather pattern since June this year. August and October have proved to be months when rains were at record lows.

Likely to improve

The low storage level is worrisome, though the situation will likely improve as the southern peninsular region has begun receiving good rains under the influence of the North-East monsoon.

With a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, States such as Odisha, Bengal, Bihar, the north-eastern parts, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive precipitation which will help improve the soil moisture and water level aiding rabi season.

While the storage level remained unchanged in the southern region at 44 per cent of the capacity, it declined in the remaining four regions.

In the southern region, the storage was 23.617 BCM (23.56 BCM last week) against the capacity of 53.334 BCM. Of the 42 reservoirs in the region, the level was lower than 40 per cent in 13 and between 40 per cent to 50 per cent in six.

In the northern region, the level was 14.51 BCM (14.754 BCM) or 74 per cent of the capacity with none of the 10 reservoirs having storage below 50 per cent of the capacity.

In the eastern region, the storage was 14.665 BCM (14.754 BCM) or 71.78 per cent of the capacity as the level was below 40 per cent in one and between 40 per cent and 50 per cent in three.

In the western region, reservoirs were filled to 31.237 BCM (31.719 BMC) or 84 per cent of the capacity. Of the 49 reservoirs in the region, the level was below 50 per cent in three. In the central region, the storage was 38.616 BCM (39.182 BCM) or 80 per cent of the capacity with the level in 8 of the 26 reservoirs below 40 per cent.

Among the States, Tamil Nadu reservoirs had storage that was 41 per cent below normal, while it was 51 per cent lower than usual in Andhra. In Karnataka, it was 38 per cent lower and in Uttar Pradesh, the level was 32 per cent below normal.