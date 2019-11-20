Sugar prices remain steady

Sugar prices remained steady at all levels on Wednesday on ease demand. On Tuesday, 18-20 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,372-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,300and M-grade ₹3,385-3,510. Our Correspondent