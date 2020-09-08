Agri Business

Sugar prices rule steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

Sugar prices ruled steady on Tuesday as volume remained need-based on easy demand-supply. Naka rates were up by ₹5. Mill tender rates rule steady on producers’ continued selling, considering the higher quota for September.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 44-45 truckloads (each of 10 tonnes) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories at Vashi were about 90-95 truckloads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Monday evening, about 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 58,000-60,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,220 (₹3,150-3210) for S-grade and ₹3240-3320 (₹3240-3320) for M-grade.

Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,300-3,362 (₹3,306- 3,362) and M-grade ₹3,400-3,512 (₹3,400- 3,512).

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,250-3,320 (₹3,245-3,315) and M-grade ₹3,370-3,420 (₹3,365-3,415).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.