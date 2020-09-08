Sugar prices rule steady

Sugar prices ruled steady on Tuesday as volume remained need-based on easy demand-supply. Naka rates were up by ₹5. Mill tender rates rule steady on producers’ continued selling, considering the higher quota for September.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 44-45 truckloads (each of 10 tonnes) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories at Vashi were about 90-95 truckloads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Monday evening, about 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 58,000-60,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,220 (₹3,150-3210) for S-grade and ₹3240-3320 (₹3240-3320) for M-grade.

Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,300-3,362 (₹3,306- 3,362) and M-grade ₹3,400-3,512 (₹3,400- 3,512).

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,250-3,320 (₹3,245-3,315) and M-grade ₹3,370-3,420 (₹3,365-3,415).