Sugar production crosses 305 lakh tonnes: ISMA

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Sugar mills across the country produced 305.68 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar till May 31, nearly 13.2 per cent more than 270 lt produced during the same period last year, Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Tuesday.
This season’s sugar production is almost over with only seven mills – three in Tamil Nadu and four in Uttar Pradesh – still crushing sugarcane. Mills in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, however, will have a brief special sugarcane crushing season later this year like they did last year. Last year, these special sessions yielded a little more than 3 lt of sugar.
Mills in UP produced 110.16 lt of sugar this year so far which was 15.3 lt lower than last year. Maharashtra, on the other hand, produced 106.28 lt of sugar, about 44.6 lt more than that last year, in which quality of cane was affected due to drought. Karnataka mills produced 41.67 lt of sugar as compared to 33.8 lt same period last year.
Current crushing season in the Western UP got prolonged by a few days as most of the Gur / Khandsari units have closed their operations due to lockdown restrictions, resulting in the diversion of cane that would have gone to them to the sugar mills.
In Tamil Nadu, sugar mills produced 6.52 lt, which is 10 per cent more than that in the previous season. Like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu too will have a special season during June-September period. All other sugar-producing States put together produced 41.05 lt of sugar till May 31, ISMA said.
As per port information and market reports, export contracts for 58 lt of sugar against Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ) of 60 lt of sugar have already been entered into so far. It is also estimated that almost 44-45 lt of sugar would have been exported already between January and May months. In addition, the sugar industry exported 4.48 lt of sugar in Oct- Dec 2020 quarter against the MAEQ of the previous sugar season.
On the ethanol front, against the total quantity of 346.52 crore litres, 321.18 crore litres have been contracted for and 145.38 crore litres of ethanol have been supplied till May 24. Oil marketing companies on May 25 floated the fourth cycle of Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting further bids from ethanol producers for another about 26 crore litres of ethanol in the current year 2020-21.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...