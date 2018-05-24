Sugar remains steady

Sugar prices at all level from market to mill level remained steady on routine demand, supply and volumes .

On Wednesday 16-18 mills in Maharashtra’s sold about 20,000 bags at ₹2,500-2,620 a quintalfor S-grade and ₹2,650-2,780 for M-grade. On Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates were: S-grade ₹2,690-2,781 and M-grade ₹2,800-2,900. Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹2,630–2,700 and M-grade ₹2,730-2,800.