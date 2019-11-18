Sugar rules flat

Sugar market ruled flat at all levels on Monday, extending last week’s steady trend on first day of the new week.

On Saturday evening, 14-15 millssold 39,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,332 and M-grade ₹3,442-3,552. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,300 and M-grade ₹3,385-3,510. Our Correspondent