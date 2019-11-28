Sugar rules steady

Sugar prices at all levels ruled steady with thin volatility on Thursday. On Wednesday, 12-14 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,240-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,226-3,302 and M-grade ₹3,452-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,310 and M-grade ₹3,300-3,450. Our Correspondent