Sugarcane farmers' stir turns violent in Kolhapur district

Mumbai, November 21
The framers' agitation over higher sugarcane prices in Kolhapur district took a violent turn on Thursday with reports of sugarcane hauling tractors being set on fire and tyres being punctured on the highway, to block the traffic on the highways.
Local police have confirmed that in the last 24 hours several such incidents have been reported in Shirol and Hatkanangale talukas of Kolhapur district.
The violent incidents come at a time when the Sugar Commissioner of Maharashtra has permitted 162 sugar mills to operate in the State from Friday.
Since both the talukas are in the vicinity of border districts with Karnataka, many farmers prefer selling their produce to the mills in the neighbouring state, where it fetches a better price. However, they are being prevented by other farmers groups using violent means.
The farmers' political outfit, Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana (SSS) is at the forefront of this agitation. The SSS has ensured that the mills don’t operate. The outfit led by farm leader Raju Shetti has been demanding higher compensation from the sugar mills. He also urged payment of higher bonus from the mills, which would be over and above Fair and Remunerative Price of ₹2,750 per tonne, which was fixed by the Centre in July.
