Summer crop acreage under pulses, maize up

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Planting of pulses and maize has picked up even as paddy continues to make big gains in the ongoing summer cropping season with farmers bringing in more area under the cereal crop in West Bengal and Telangana.
As of March 12, pulses acreage has moved up by about a fifth with both black gram and green gram gaining acreage in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar among others. Black gram was planted on 1.18 lakh ha (0.79 lakh ha in previous year), while green gram area stood at 1.96 lakh ha (1.81 lakh ha).
Paddy continued to rise with acreage higher at 33.72 lha (26.65 lha). West Bengal has seen paddy acreage rise to 9.83 lakh ha, followed by Telangana at 9.77 lakh ha and Karnataka at 2.59 lakh ha. Among coarse cereals, maize area has been higher at 3.94 lakh ha (3.23 lha), while jowar and bajra have seen a decline. Overall oilseeds area has seen a marginal increase at 5.88 lakh ha (5.54 lakh ha). Overall acreage under the summer crops stood 22 per cent higher at 47.93 lakh ha (39.38 lakh ha).
The actual rain fall across the country was lower by 55 per cent at 4.2 mm against the normal during the first 12 days of March. According to the Central Water Commission the live water storage in 130 reservoirs across the country was 88 per cent of the live storage in the corresponding period as of February 25. Also the water storage is 123 per cent of the last 10 year average for the period.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...