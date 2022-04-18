Summer crops sowing up 3%

The country’s summer crops’ acreage, planted between rabi and kharif seasons, is up 3 per cent at 60.12 lakh hectare (lh) as of April 18, as against 58.32 lh in the year-ago period, thanks to over 37 per cent jump in sowing areas under pulses. While coarse cereals and oilseeds acreage is marginally higher, there has been a drop in summer paddy area since the beginning of the season. Higher acreage will help government to achieve kharif foodgrains production target for 2022-23, which is scheduled for release on Tuesday.

The summer pulses sowing has reached 12.21 lh so far as aginst 8.9 lh in the corresponding period last year. The government has been focussing on summer pulses to supplement the kharif production. The India Meteorological Department has predicted normal monsoon for this year.

The summer moong area is reported at 8.62 lh as against 6.73 lh year-ago while that of urad nearly doubled to 3.22 lh from 1.86 lh. The total pulses area has reached at 2.61 lh in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh 2.52 lh, Tamil Nadu 1.94 lh, Uttar Pradesh 1.22 lh, Gujarat 0.93 lh, West Bengal 0.81 lh, Bihar 0.76 lh, Chhattisgarh 0.35 lh, Maharashtra 0.16 lh and Karnataka 0.10 lh.

Overall acreage under summer-sown paddy is lower at 28.51 lh compared with 30.38 lh during the corresponding period last year. The area under paddy in West Bengal is reported at 9.27 lh, 6.74 lh in Telangana , 2.96 lh in Karnataka, 2.03 lh in Odisha, 1.96 lh in Assam, 1.3 lh in Tamil Nadu, 0.85 lh in Chhattisgarh, 0.73 lh in Gujarat, 0.72 lh in Andhra Pradesh, 0.58 lh in Kerala, 0.56 lh in Maharashtra, 0.14 lh in Jharkhand and 0.08 lh in Bihar.

Cereals acreage up

The summer-sown coarse cereals acreage is also higher at 9.22 lh from 9.19 lh. Among the coarse cereals, area under maize is lower at 5.43 lh from 6.01 lh in the year-ago period.

The sowing area under oilseeds has been reported at 10.18 lh, higher from 9.85 lh in the year-ago period. The acreage in West Bengal is 2.87 lh, 1.37 lh in Maharashtra , 1.64 lh in Gujarat, 1.04 lh in Uttar Pradesh, 1.01 lh in Karnataka, 0.53 lh in Telangana, 0.52 lh in Tamil Nadu, 0.44 lh in Odisha, 0.33 lh in Chhattisgarh and 0.29 lh in Andhra Pradesh.