Supima cotton imports surge

Import of top quality Supima cotton from the US has increased to 2,19,360 lakh US bales (of 480 pounds each) last against 1.74,822 bales logged in 2020, largely due to leading US brands shifting their garment sourcing to India from China.

Supply chain

The global textile supply chain has been focusing more on sustainability and traceability across the value chain.

Speaking at the recent industry event, Bruce Atherley, Executive Director, Cotton Council International said brands are increasingly becoming more responsible in their sourcing strategies as sustainability and transparency are no longer optional. Leading brands today are mapping their supply chains all the way back to spinning mills and are looking for supply chain partners they can trust. It is not just about cost, he added.

Peush Narang, CCI Country Representative - India and Sri Lanka said thanks to cotton the Indian industry stands at a critical point today and there has been a significant recovery in Indian textile industry.

“We are seeing increased traction for the US Cotton Trust Protocol, the US cotton industry’s sustainability program and Cotton USA Solutions’ technical consultancy program. US cotton remains the most preferred fibre when it comes to the cotton imported in India,” he added.

Cotton Council International, the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America, is a non-profit trade association that promotes US cotton fiber and produces cotton products around the globe with COTTON USA trademark.

India’s textile exports

India’s textile exports have been booming on the back of increasing demand and government support. Between April and December, 2021 the total Textiles & Apparel including Handicrafts exports increased 41 per cent was $29.8 billion against $21.2 billion for the same period last year

Overall, textile sector’s exports, comprising textile, apparel, and handicraft, rose 15 per cent year-on-year during April-December. Cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products rose 43 per cent year-on-year during the period, and jute products exports increased 33 per cent.

Exports in December rose to a record 37 per cent year-on-year to $37 billion, the highest-ever monthly exports achieved, so far. Exports stood at over $27 billion logged in same period last year.