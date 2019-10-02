Syngenta opens agri research centre in AP

Syngenta, an agricultural company, has set up an innovations and learning centre at Bhimadolu village near Eluru, the district headquarters town of West Godavari, in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Erik Fyrwald, the CEO of the company on a two-day visit to the country, said providing food to the rising population of India and the world was a huge challenge and further it should be done in a sustainable manner, without harming the environment. Syngenta was addressing the problem and providing innovative solutions to farmers . Reducing chemical pesticide and fertiliser use, without bringing down the output, was another challenge and the company had largely succeeded in the endeavour.

A seed care institute would be set up at Bhimadolu and it would provide customised solutions to the farmers. Dr. K.C Ravi, Chief Officer, Syngenta India, said the company would also focus on women engaged in agricultural activities. The company had chosen Andhra Pradesh as it was one of the leading agricultural states in India.