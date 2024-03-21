Nuthankal

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds, an arm of the global agri major Syngenta, has opened a Seed Health Hub here, its third such laboratory in the world. The company, which meets 8-10 per cent of the world’s vegetable needs, said the laboratory would help it further strengthen its seed research and production capabilities.

The other seed health laboratories are located in the US and the Netherlands.

Built with an investment of ₹20 crore, the 6,500-sq ft facility can conduct 12,000 virus/bacterial tests annualy.

“The facility is compliant with seed health test regulations in India and will be aligned with international accreditation programmes such as International Seed Health Initiative (ISHI) and Naktuinbouw Authorised Laboratories (NAL),” Erik Postma, global head of quality management for Syngenta vegetable seeds and flowers, has said.

“Global seed stewardship and promoting seed health in the global movement of seeds is critical to protecting the integrity of growers’ crops and safeguarding global supplychains and global food security,” he said.