Syngenta, a multinational company with interests in crop protection solutions and seeds, has opened a ‘wayside market’ for farmers at Wanaparthy in Telangana.

The market was dedicated to farmers by Syngenta Global CEO J Erik Fyrwald on Thursday.

The 51,020 sq ft market, which was developed at a cost of ₹3.30 crore, will benefit 20,000 farmers and consumers from about 30 villages.

The project was taken up under Syngenta’s corporate social responsibility initiative I-CLEAN (Inculcating Cleanliness, Learning, Education, Awareness and New Habits).

The market would be handed over to the Agriculture Marketing Board for operation and maintenance.

For the benefit of women farmers, the market house a crèche, baby feeding room and play zone.

“This will ensure that women farmers can focus on their business without being concerned about leaving their children at home,” Fyrwald said.

