Syngenta India has unveiled its new-age plant protection solutions — Incipio and Simodis — for paddy, cotton and vegetable farmers. These advanced products, based on the innovative PLINAZOLIN® technology, offer effective defence against various pests, ensuring improved yields and crop quality. These are developed to efficiently meet the challenges arising from climate change and pest resistance, which are responsible for major crop losses every year, the company said in a statement.

Incipio, a high-end insecticide effectively combats new species of stem borers and leaf folders attack on paddy crops, while Simodis offers a reliable solution to cotton and vegetables against sucking and lepidoptera insects such butterflies and moths and is especially efficient on vegetables such as hot pepper, brinjal, cotton, ground nut, soybean and red gram.

Pests can lead to yield losses ranging from 30 to 40 per cent if not controlled effectively at the right time. “Incipio and Simodis are our latest solutions to help solve many pest problems of our farmers. We are happy to bring alternative solutions which will provide effective, longer duration control from resistant pests”, said Mr Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director, Syngenta India.

KC Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India said, “Understanding the dire need for comprehensive solutions, Syngenta India has introduced Incipio and Simodis, specifically formulated to address the unique challenges faced by paddy and vegetable growers in the country and make the country the largest producer and exporter for many other vegetables.”

The new products provide broad spectrum, effective and long-lasting control against multiple pests, which, in turn helps reduce number of applications. “With the launch of our new products, we aim to provide Indian farmers with reliable and effective plant protection solutions, enabling them to boost yields, improve crop quality, save on labour cost and secure their livelihoods”, added Susheel.

Based on PLINAZOLIN® technology, a new active ingredient that protects plant health with outstanding performance on a wide range of harmful pests that affect key crops, Incipio and Simodis have a very good tank mix profile and can be mixed with other fungicides if needed, the company said.

Bikramjit Singh, Head of marketing, Syngenta India, said that Incipio takes the lead in combating stem borers and leaf folders, two common pests that wreak havoc on rice fields. By delivering efficient control, it ensures that crops grow strong and healthy, free from the destructive effects of these pests.

According to Kumar, Incipio and Simodis also offer additional benefits for farmers as their sunlight stability and rain-resistant properties allow for longer spray intervals and reduced application frequency. This promotes resource efficiency, saving valuable time and reducing environmental impact, he said.