Betting big on the global demand for plant-based protein foods, Synthite Ltd - the Kerala-based oleoresin manufacturer – has ventured into BamNut milk production extracted from Bambara groundnut cultivated in Africa.

Aju Jacob, joint managing director, said the company procures around 1,000 tonnes of Bambara per year mainly from Nigeria and Ghana and processes it using German technology in the plant located in Taste Park for the Singapore-based firm WhatIF Foods, which is focussing on sustainable value chain, plant-based, vegan-friendly products.

The extract of 900 tonnes is then shipped to a facility in Spain where it is converted into BamNut milk by adding water, other stabilisers and then shipped to customers in the US and Europe region where it sells around $5 per litre.

African legume

Bambara groundnut (Vigna subterranea (L) Verdc), is a legume indigenous to Africa and is cultivated across the semi-arid sub-Saharan Africa region. It is a hardy crop and has been recognized as an important nutritious food source when food is scarce. This could be attributed to its climate-smart features, including its ability to fix nitrogen and to grow under adverse environmental conditions such as poor soils and drought.

For these reasons, he said Bambara groundnut has been labelled as a whole food and an important source of protein by the FAO.

The nuts are nutrient-dense and loaded with lots of vitamins and minerals. It helps in improving blood glucose control, boosting immune health, improving bone health, as well as providing the body with minerals and vitamins. It contains essential nutrients and minerals that are comparable to the amount found in milk products, he said.

According to him, there is a growing trend towards increased consumption of plant-based diets facilitating the need for more plant-based protein foods. Bambara groundnut is the obvious crop to consider. It serves as an important source of essential nutrients in areas where animal protein is scarce.

