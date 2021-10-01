Tamil Nadu extends TPI scheme for sugarcane farmers

Tamil Nadu government has approved extension of the scheme of Transactional Production Incentive (TPI) to sugarcane farmers for 2020-21 crushing season, and also sanctioned a sum of ₹39.40 crore.

A Government Order (GO) says that the TPI for 2020-21 crushing season will be paid at ₹42.50 per tonne to farmers who have supplied sugarcane to sugar mills.

Based on the problems faced by officials of sugar mills and the Government Data Centre during the scheme’s implementation for 2017-18 crushing season, it was suggested that a third-party consultant may be chosen for data collection and data entry of the details collected from the sugar mills.

From the data collection to the transfer of TPI, it is estimated that in 9 months, the entire procedure can be completed, the GO said.