Tamil Nadu, Kerala to get thundershowers the next two days: IMD

The Sri Lankan Meteorological Department has said that showers or thundershowers will continue at several places over most parts of the island after 1pm today (Sunday) after being thumped by a rain wave emerging from the South-West Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean.

Satellite pictures showed clouds hanging over the eastern parts of the island nation from Hanbantota, Sella Katharagama, Panama, Amprara and Batticaloa as well as Mullativu and Jaffna, the Palk Straits and the Gulf of Mannnar with some parcels having encroached Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu lying closest.

Heavy rain forecast in Lanka

The Sri Lankan Met warned of fairly heavy falls above 7.5 cm at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-Western and Western provinces. A few showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces. Misty conditions may prevail over the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces.

The public should take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary and localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. Winds will be north-easterly in the seas at 20-30 km/hr which can increase up to 40 km/ph Colombo to Kankasanthurai and from Galle to Hambantota.

European agency outlook

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has said in its outlook that the thundershower regime over Sri Lanka would move gradually northward and cover parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala before it can extend into further parts of the South Peninsula later into this month.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) agreed, indicating that the thunderstorms with lightning may line up across isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Karaikal as early as on Monday. From Tuesday, these pre-monsoon thunderstorms could extend into Kerala and Mahe, the IMD said.

Extended outlook into April

Meanwhile, the ECMWF projected in its 46-day outlook that this variable and volatile spell over Peninsular and East-Central India may progressively link up with western disturbances moving across North India and seasonal thunderstorms over North-East India (Kal Baisakhi) to cover two-thirds of the country by mid-April. Only Rajasthan, parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat may sit out.

The western-most boundary of the wet weather should by mid-April run along Jamnagar, Nashik (including Mumbai), Nanded-Waghala, Aurangabad, Indore, Bhopal, Jhansi, Kota, Jaipur, Agra, Bikaner, New Delhi and Bathinda, which means that all areas to the East would receive rain during this period.

Western disturbance in Pakistan

The IMD located an incoming western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Pakistan this (Sunday) and an offspring cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan. These may trigger fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over the hills of North-West India today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday) with isolated heavy falls likely today.

Isolated to scattered light rain/drizzle is also forecast over the adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi) today. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and hail may strike Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and North Haryana today and Uttarakhand on both days.