Tata Steel develops warehouse for onion storage

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
Nest-In, the construction solutions brand of Tata Steel, has launched an onion storage solution ‘Agronest’ aimed at reducing onion wastage by half from the current level.
Nest-In and Innovent teams have developed Agronest, a warehouse solution with a unique structural design that maximises air flow. It is spacious and makes it conducive for longer and safer storage of onions, besides providing a cost-effective environment control to ensure minimal wastage. The warehouse has sensors installed to monitor temperature, humidity and gas, thereby enabling early detection of spoilage of the produce.
The modern warehouse for onions is developed with scientific backing and latest innovations and technology. The lack of scientific storage practices, non-standard designs and poor quality of material used for onion storage leads to over 40 per cent loss of the produce inside the warehouse. Farmers face multiple challenges in storing and maintaining healthy shelf life for their onion produce largely due to unpredictable weather and climate changes, besides difficulty involved in transportation.
P Anand, Chief, Services & Solutions, Tata Steel, said achieving self-reliance and self-sustainability in agriculture is critical to make India atmanirbhar. Working on this front, expert professionals of Tata Steel are developing customised solutions for the agriculture sector.
