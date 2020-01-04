TCPI: Make labs accountable for rejection of food exports by US, EU

Mission 2020, a revised agenda for Indian pharma
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
Rejection of consignments of food exports from India to the US and the EU, especially that of basmati rice, marine products, spices and fruits and vegetables, on grounds of contamination, continued to be high in 2019, although there was a decline compared to the previous year.
EU countries issued border rejection notifications for 147 consignments of food items from India in 2019, a tad less than the previous year’s rejection of 168, while the US rejected a total of 1,674 consignments compared to 1,939 rejections the year before, according to data from the the European Commission’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) and USFDA.
“Fixing accountability of testing labs by imposing penalties for rejections and creating a national portal of labs that test pre-export shipments, could help minimise the problem of rejection,” according to Mohit Singla, Chairman, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), a trade and investment promotion organisation notified in the Foreign Trade Policy.
The national portal should provide for audit of manufacturing processes, document checks and assessments of conformity with the requirements of applicable technical regulations and standards.
This is part of a five-pronged strategy, shared by the TPCI with the Commerce Ministry, to boost agriculture exports to $100 billion annually. It proposed a 100 per cent pre-export certification, increasing customer base, branding, strengthening last mile connectivity for agri produce, and revamping SEZ policy for food exports.
TPCI is organising global food show IndusFood 2020 in Greater Noida from January 8 to promote India as a food export hub that would help in establishing the last mile connectivity to boost farm and agriculture income by linking it with global buyers.
About 1,300 foreign buyers from 80 countries and 700 domestic suppliers will participate in the three-day expo.
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...