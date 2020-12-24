Tea board disburses ₹13.88 crore subsidy to growers, workers

Tea Board has disbursed around ₹13.88 crore subsidy to 1,112 tea growers, manufactures, and plantation workers in South India in this fiscal.

Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said that in the first tranche covering April to August a sum of ₹6.32 crore was disbursed to 453 beneficiaries. Now, in the second tranche a sum of ₹7.56 crore has been disbursed to 659 beneficiaries.

In the second tranche, 399 small growers in South India received ₹1.46 crore subsidy under Plantation Development Scheme; 46 manufacturers got ₹5.73 crore subsidy as incentive for producing orthodox teas; 26 beneficiaries ₹5 lakh subsidy under HRD schemes; 181 beneficiaries ₹31.76 lakh subsidy under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan schemes; and seven beneficiaries ₹1.20 lakh under Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan Scheme.

Balaji said that the subsidy amount has been credited to the respective beneficiary’s bank accounts and SMS also sent to them confirming this.

He said that the Tea Board has been providing various subsidies to growers to enhance the production, productivity and quality of tea. Besides, the support for the production of orthodox teas is to ensure remunerative prices to growers for quality production, he said.

Fiscal help is extended to members of Small Tea Growers’ Self Help Groups to upgrade facilities and to ensure collective participation towards improving the overall quality of tea.

As for plantation workers, he said, educational stipend and Nehru awards are provided to wards of such plantation workers. Financial assistance to disabled persons working in plantations towards treatment for cancer, heart and kidney ailment is also being provided.