Tea Board disburses ₹19.92-crore subsidy

Tea Board has disbursed ₹6.04 crore to 103 growers, manufacturers and scheduled caste beneficiaries as the fourth tranche of subsidy in the current fiscal.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said that with this, a total subsidy of ₹19.92 crore has been disbursed in four tranches to 1,215 beneficiaries in South India.

He said that in the fourth tranche, a subsidy of ₹63.02 lakh was disbursed to 11 big growers and ₹2.39 lakh to 15 small growers under the Plantation development Scheme.

Subsidy totalling ₹5.34 crore was disbursed to 45 manufacturers as incentive for producing Orthodox tea.

A subsidy of ₹4.96 lakh was disbursed to 32 beneficiaries under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan Scheme.

Balaji said that the subsidy amount has been directly remitted to the respective beneficiary’s bank account with SMS advice.

Giving details of the various subsidy schemes, he said the objective is to enhance the production, productivity and quality of the made tea.

He said that the Board encourages the production of Orthodox teas to ensure remunerative price to growers for quality tea production and help them fetch higher price in the market. Educational Stipend and Nehru Award are being provided to the wards of the plantation workers. Financial assistance is extended to disabled persons who are working in plantations towards cancer, heart and kidney treatment. Subsidy is given to Small Tea Growers’ Self Help Groups to upgrade their common facility and to ensure collective participation towards improving the overall quality of made tea.