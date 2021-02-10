Tea Board disburses ₹19.92-crore subsidy

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tea Board has disbursed ₹6.04 crore to 103 growers, manufacturers and scheduled caste beneficiaries as the fourth tranche of subsidy in the current fiscal.
Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said that with this, a total subsidy of ₹19.92 crore has been disbursed in four tranches to 1,215 beneficiaries in South India.
He said that in the fourth tranche, a subsidy of ₹63.02 lakh was disbursed to 11 big growers and ₹2.39 lakh to 15 small growers under the Plantation development Scheme.
Subsidy totalling ₹5.34 crore was disbursed to 45 manufacturers as incentive for producing Orthodox tea.
A subsidy of ₹4.96 lakh was disbursed to 32 beneficiaries under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan Scheme.
Balaji said that the subsidy amount has been directly remitted to the respective beneficiary’s bank account with SMS advice.
Giving details of the various subsidy schemes, he said the objective is to enhance the production, productivity and quality of the made tea.
He said that the Board encourages the production of Orthodox teas to ensure remunerative price to growers for quality tea production and help them fetch higher price in the market. Educational Stipend and Nehru Award are being provided to the wards of the plantation workers. Financial assistance is extended to disabled persons who are working in plantations towards cancer, heart and kidney treatment. Subsidy is given to Small Tea Growers’ Self Help Groups to upgrade their common facility and to ensure collective participation towards improving the overall quality of made tea.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...