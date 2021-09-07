Tea Board disburses ₹6.72 crore subsidy in South India

Tea Board has disbursed ₹6.72 crore as subsidy under various schemes to 1,307 beneficiaries all over South India so far this fiscal.

Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said that of this, the first tranche of ₹1.38 crore subsidy was given to 187 beneficiaries in South India from April to June.

“Now, in the second tranche, we have disbursed ₹5.34 crore to 1,120 beneficiaries”, he disclosed.

Of this, ₹1.81 crore had been disbursed to 13 big growers and ₹1.39 crore to 630 small growers under Plantation Development Scheme to enable them undertake various plantation development projects.

Three beneficiaries in Idukki district have received ₹7.47 lakh under this scheme for undertaking various developmental activities.

Nine beneficiaries have received ₹1.20 crore as incentive for orthodox tea manufacture.

Besides, 465 wards of tea plantation workers have received ₹85.78 lakh under the Human Resource Development scheme which mostly covers stipend for education. Financial assistance is also given to disabled persons working in tea plantations for treatment towards cancer, heart and kidney ailments.

Balaji said, “The subsidy amount has been directly remitted to the respective beneficiary’s bank account, and SMS has also been sent to the concerned beneficiary”.

“Tea Board provides subsidy to the growers and manufacturers to enhance their output, productivity and quality of the manufactured tea. The Board also encourages the production of orthodox teas to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for quality tea production and help manufacturers fetch a higher price in the market”, he said.

“Tea Board also extends fiscal support to the small tea growers’ Self help Groups to upgrade their common facility centre and ensure collective participation towards improving the overall quality of the made tea”, Balaji added.