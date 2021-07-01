Tea board fixes ₹16.74/kg for green leaf in July

In the wake of falling prices at the tea auctions, Tea Board in the Union Commerce Ministry has announced the district average price for the green leaf of the small growers in The Nilgiris district during July as ₹16.74 a kg.

This is the all-time high price fixed for the month of July but it is just 24 paise more than the price fixed for July last year.

This is the lowest price of the last one year. It is as much as ₹3.18 less per kg compared to the price fixed for last month – a decline of 15.96 per cent in one month.

This means that compared to June, over 50,000 small growers will get about ₹12 less for every kg of manufactured tea this month because four kgs of green leaf are generally used to manufacture one kg of made tea.

Tea Board’s Executive Director Dr M Balaji said that this was fixed based on the consolidated auction price of CTC teas from bought leaf factories in June.

He said that all bought leaf factories should adhere to this price while buying green leaf from small growers in July. He has instructed all field officials to ensure that no factory in their jurisdiction paid less than this price to the growers this month.

He said that the price has been fixed as per Section 30A of Tea Marketing Control Order.