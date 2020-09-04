Tea Board fixes all-time high average price for September

Tea Board has announced that the district average price for green leaf during September in the Nilgiris will be ₹27.06 a kg.

This means, factories buying green leaf, their raw material, from small growers in The Nilgiris have to pay at least this price during the current month.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said that this has been fixed based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during August.

He said that all bought factories have been instructed to adhere to this average price, while buying green leaf from small growers this month.

He also said that all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid a price less than this district average in September.

This price is as much as ₹6.07 more than ₹20.99 a kg fixed for August, marking an increase of 28.92 per cent.

This is the highest ever average price fixed by the Tea Board reflecting the buoyancy prevailing in the auctions.

Lower production, especially in North India, floods in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala affecting the supply of teas from these States and the relaxation of lockdown in many States, besides a general improvement in quality helped prices to rise at the auctions.