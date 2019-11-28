Tea Board to take part in international fairs

In the first quarter of calendar 2020, Tea Board will participate in five international exhibitions.

The Board has announced that in January 2020, it will participate in ‘Winter Fancy Food Fair’ in the US. It will also take a delegation to the US and Canada.

In February 2020, it will participate in Tea Tasting Event and Seminar in Thailand, the dates for which are awaited. From February 10 to 14, the Board will participate in Prodexpo in Russia. It will also take a delegation to Russia.

From February 16 to 20, the Board will participate in ‘Gulf Food’ in Dubai. The Board will participate in Foodex in Japan from March 8 to 10, 2020.

The Board expects to receive an inbound delegation from Iran next month.