Tea growers seek ₹3,000 per month for one year

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Tea growers have sought a living subsidy of ₹3,000 per month each for one year as a compensation for the loss of income due to the lockdown in the fight against Covid-19.
“Small growers have not been attending to their field operations since the lockdown. As the bought leaf factories that buy our leaf was also locked down till April 14, there was no point in our harvesting green leaf,” said S Ramu, President, Small Tea Growers’ Association of Southern India (STASI).
“The result is that the leaf is overgrown and we have to discard the harvested leaf as factories do not accept them. This has left the growers with no income,” he said.
“Now we have to carry on with field maintenance and wait for the bushes to come back to bearing stage for further harvest. This entails maintenance expenses,” he noted.
“By that time, monsoon will gain intensity and obstruct field operations, including plucking. This will be followed by winter with some fields suffering from the usual frost. This means that our business prospects will be adversely affected for the next one year even if the lockdown is lifted. Being an agricultural product, tea is susceptible to the vagaries of weather,” Ramu observed.
“In fact, after a prolonged deep winter, we were getting ready to harvest a good crop in the first flush season beginning in March, but then the Covid-19 disruption happened,” he added.
“So, we have appealed to the Union Commerce and Finance Ministers to grant a living subsidy of ₹3,000 per month for one year from now,” said Ramu, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of Confederation of Small Tea Growers’ Association (CISTA) to which STASI is affiliated.
“All field activities connected with replanting, pruning, rejuvenation, infilling, pest and disease maintenance and irrigation can be supported through the existing schemes operated by the Tea Board. All that is required is the timely release of adequate funds by the government to the Board and by the Board to the growers,” said Ramu, who is a former member of Tea Board.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...