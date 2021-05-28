Tea prices drop at Kochi auctions as TN Coop Incoserve cuts purchase

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Subdued demand from Tamil Nadu government cooperative Incoserve and its purchase of limited quantity affected tea prices at the Kochi auctions this week. There was a ₹14/kg drop in average price realisation.
Trade sources have also voiced their concern over the recent involvement of government agencies in the bulk procurement of tea, thereby pushing up the prices, forcing local traders to operate hand-to-mouth in view of a muted demand for tea in the market. When the agencies are including tea in the food kits supplied to the people through PDS, the emerging situation has started affecting the brew sales in the local market. Moreover, the improved crop situation in plantations also had an impact on prices, the sources added.
The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said that CTC dust market was lower by ₹5 to ₹10 in sale 21 and the prices declined with longer margins of ₹10 to ₹15. The quantity offered was 11,36,904 kg and 72 per cent was sold. Blenders including AVT and Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation operated with lower limits and there was a subdued demand from loose tea traders and upcountry buyers.
Orthodox dust market was lower by ₹10 and witnessed a lot of withdrawals. The quantity offered was 15,254 kg and exporters absorbed a small quantity offered.
Leaf sale was also down. But, the market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens in orthodox grades remained steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity offered was 2,64,578 kg with exporters to CIS countries and West Asian extending fair support. The average price realization was down at ₹150 compared to ₹153 in the previous week.
In CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings was lower by ₹5 to ₹7, with major packateers lending fair support. Some export enquiry was noticed at the bottom of the market.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...