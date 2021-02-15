Telangana, Odisha and Punjab top in CCI’s cotton procurement

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Telangana, Punjab and Odisha are three top States that have got maximum benefits of cotton procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) during the current season 2020-21 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021).
CCI has procured 55 per cent of the cotton procured in Telangana followed by 45 per cent in Punjab and 44 per cent in Odisha. CCI has procured 90.87 lakh bales (24.49 % of the total production) under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations.
According to the data presented by the Ministry of Textile in Lok Sabha last week CCI Telangana produced 60 lakh bales of which 33.33 lakh bales were procured under MSP operations. Punjab and Odisha procured 12 lakh bales and 4.5 lakh bales respectively of which 5.38 lakh bales and 1.98 lakh bales were procured.
Gujarat is the highest cotton producer State with the production of 90.5 lakh bales. CCI procured 4.05 lakh bales( 4.48%) from Gujarat. Maharashtra, the second-highest producer, produced 86 lakh bales of which 17.45 lakh bales (20.29%) were procured.
According to the Ministry, the CCI has not stopped the purchase of cotton at MSP. “Further due to substantial increase in kapas rates during the last three weeks, the ruling price of kapas are more than MSP rates in most cotton-growing states and farmers are getting a better price for their produce from market. Hence, intervention is not presently required in these states. However, CCI is procuring around 25,000 to 30,000 bales per day in the cotton-growing areas wherever the prevailing kapas prices are ruling below MSP” the Ministry told the Lok Sabha.
The Ministry added that India is a net cotton surplus country wherein production is more than its consumption. As there is sufficient availability of cotton in the country, the export of surplus available cotton may not affect the textile units in the country. Rather, it will help the farmers to receive a better price for their cotton.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...