Telangana to increase cotton area to 80 lakh acres

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
After topping Gujarat to become the second-largest State in cotton acreage, Telangana now wants to consolidate its position by adding another 15-20 lakh acres in the upcoming kharif season, taking the area under the fibre crop to 75-80 lakh acres.
While asking the farmers to increase the acreage, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the officials of the Agriculture Department to make arrangements to mobilise the seeds required for the kharif.
Farmers generally use two packets (of 450 gm each) in an acre, pegging the total requirement at 1.50-1.60 crore packets.
The State, which had experimented with the Regulated Cropping System last year, had dramatically increased the cotton area to 60 lakh acres from the previous record of 46 lakh acres in 2019. As they achieved the target of 60 lakh acres, the Telangana farmers had surpassed Gujarat, the second largest cotton player, which grows cotton on about 56 lakh acres.
In 2019, Gujarat cultivated cotton on 66 lakh acres, while their peers in Telangana grew the crop on 46 lakh acres. Maharashtra, with 1.04 crore acres, tops the list in cotton acreage.
Meanwhile, the State wants its farmers to grow redgram (pigeon pea) on 20-25 lakh acres, more than double the area from last kharif.
The additional stress on cotton and redgram indicates that the State wants its farmers to reduce their excessive dependence on paddy. During the last kharif, farmers grew paddy on 53 lakh acres out of the total cropped area of 1.36 crore acres.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...