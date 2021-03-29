Telangana to open 6,408 procurement centres to purchase 80 lakh tonnes of rabi paddy

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
With the Covid-19 cases witnessing a sharp spike in the State, the Telangana Government has decided to procure rabi paddy at the village level procurement centres as it did last year.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said as many as 6,408 procurement centres would be opened to purchase about 80 lakh tonnes of paddy during the current rabi season.
Of the 6,408 centres, the IKP (Indira Kranthi Patham) will operate 2,131 centres and primary agricultural cooperative societies will run 3,964 centres.
The State, which grew paddy on 52.76 lakh acres, expects an output of 1.17 crore tonnes of the coarse variety and 21 lakh tonnes of the fine variety.
During the rabi last year, the Civil Supplies Department procured nearly 64 lakh tonnes of paddy.
After dropping hints that the government would not procure paddy this season citing the three Central agri laws), the Government had taken a decision early this month to procure the paddy output from the rabi season. The Chief Minister asked the farmers to bring paddy with not more than 17 per cent moisture.
“The farmers should ensure that the moisture percentage is less and should follow conditions of the minimum support price,” an official of the Chief Minister’s Office, said.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the officials of the Water Resources Department to ensure water supply to the fields under various irrigation projects for another 10 days in order to save the crop towards the end of the season.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...