Telangana to tap retail dairy market; to open 500 parlours

With the demand for value-added dairy products increasing in the urban areas, the Telangana Government has decided to go for the branding of the products and retail dairy products in towns, cities and at places of tourist importance.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav told the Assembly on Tuesday that the cooperative players like Vijaya Dairy would open 500 dairy parlours across the State shortly to meet the demand for dairy products.

“We have recently approved a plan to set up a ₹248-crore mega-dairy processing plant in the State to meet the growing demand,” he said.

He said the land for the plant had been identified and had taken it on a 99-year lease.

He asked the farmers not to stop supplying milk to the Vijaya Dairy and other top cooperative milk players.

While admitting that there were delays in the payment of the incentive of ₹4 a litre for farmers due to the Covid-induced financial constraints, he assured the farmers that the government would clear all the dues as the economic situation improved.