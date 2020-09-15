Telangana to tap retail dairy market; to open 500 parlours

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
With the demand for value-added dairy products increasing in the urban areas, the Telangana Government has decided to go for the branding of the products and retail dairy products in towns, cities and at places of tourist importance.
Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav told the Assembly on Tuesday that the cooperative players like Vijaya Dairy would open 500 dairy parlours across the State shortly to meet the demand for dairy products.
“We have recently approved a plan to set up a ₹248-crore mega-dairy processing plant in the State to meet the growing demand,” he said.
He said the land for the plant had been identified and had taken it on a 99-year lease.
He asked the farmers not to stop supplying milk to the Vijaya Dairy and other top cooperative milk players.
While admitting that there were delays in the payment of the incentive of ₹4 a litre for farmers due to the Covid-induced financial constraints, he assured the farmers that the government would clear all the dues as the economic situation improved.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...