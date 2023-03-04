Our Bureau

Telangana Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has inaugurated KISAN, a three-day agri exhibition, here.

About 150 exhibitors have set up stalls, showing various agri technologies, products, and equipment. About 30,000 farmers and other stakeholders are expected to visit the exhibition.

The expo houses a separate pavilion called SPARK that provides an opportunity for startups to showcase their products and services, Niranjan Deshpande, Convener of KISAN Forum Private Limited, said.

Over 20 startups will present their new technologies and concepts at the expo.

