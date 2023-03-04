Our Bureau
Telangana Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has inaugurated KISAN, a three-day agri exhibition, here.
About 150 exhibitors have set up stalls, showing various agri technologies, products, and equipment. About 30,000 farmers and other stakeholders are expected to visit the exhibition.
The expo houses a separate pavilion called SPARK that provides an opportunity for startups to showcase their products and services, Niranjan Deshpande, Convener of KISAN Forum Private Limited, said.
Over 20 startups will present their new technologies and concepts at the expo.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.