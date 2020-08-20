Tobacco Board pares crop size for AP to 115 mkg

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
With Covid-19 hitting the tobacco procurement season this year, the Tobacco Board has pared the crop size in Andhra Pradesh to 115 million kg (mkg) from 135 mkg last year.
The Board has taken the decision after factoring in appeals by the Indian Tobacco Association and some small farmers. A section of farmers wanted the Board to cut the crop size after they found it difficult to sell the produce from the last season.
In order to keep the production of tobacco in control owing to health concerns, the Board fixes the crop size for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the two main tobacco growing States. The Board would take the responsibility of conducting auctions for the produce from the earmarked barns.
While some farmers welcomed the Board’s decision to reduce the crop size, some others said the decision would hurt the interests of the farmers.
“There won’t be any reduction in cost of production per barn. The per barn cost of production would remain the same,” a farmer has said on condition of anonymity.
The production per barn is pegged at 35 quintals. “The Board’s decision won’t significantly bring down the costs. But the quantity of tobacco will come down to 29 quintals. We will lose income to that extent,” he said.
It is estimated that the difference would be about ₹300 crore.
The Federation of All India Farmers Associations had appealed to the Board early this month, asking it not to reduce the crop size. The Board, which met two days ago, had apparently taken into cognizance the mood in the market and decided to reduce the crop size.
With Covid-19 inordinately deferred auctions in the summer, the Andhra Pradesh Government ordered the Markfed, which was never into tobacco trading, to procure tobacco of about 20 mkg.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...