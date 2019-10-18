Tobacco Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:15:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)160.006.673985.003350345063.41
Nawabganj(UP)35.006.061007.8528002600-
Aliganj(UP)26.50-40.721123.3021002100NC
Farukhabad(UP)10.001011.11268.304200430068.00
Punchaipuliyampatti(TN)8.00-79.4989.0032003800-15.79
Ramanujganj(Cht)4.10485.719.804100800036.67
Published on October 18, 2019
