Tobacco Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:51:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)100.00-33.334885.002800300021.74
Nawabganj(UP)36.00-5.261225.8531402980-
Farukhabad(UP)14.50107.14339.3060504100132.69
Annur(TN)5.00-50248.0031003100-
Published on November 11, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)