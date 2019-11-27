Tobacco Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:29:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Charama(Cht)90.00-180.001800--
Farukhabad(UP)13.0018.18435.304300420072.00
Published on November 27, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)