Tobacco Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:11:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)76.0061.71226.202100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)8.00-27.27270.9078004800183.64
Annur(TN)2.50-143.203100-NC
Published on January 09, 2020
