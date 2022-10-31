Tractors in the 40-50 horse power (HP) segment witness the highest sales traction, TractorJunction.com, a digital market place for farm equipment said.

“Farmers are now buying tractors basis their application or usage. Since majority of the Indian farmers have landholdings below 2-3 hectares, the segment of 40-50 HP tractors witness high traction. This segment of tractors fall in the compact and standard segment, ideal for ploughing and tilling works. Tractors in the 40-50 HP segment are suited for diverse non-agri applications, thereby allowing a farmer to diversify his income sources and providing the highest value for money” said Rajat Gupta, Founder of Tractor Junction, said in a statement.

Tractors in the 40-50 HP segment are among the top 10 models. M&M 575 – 47 HP topped the list for the highest traction and sales. In terms of the best tractor brand - Mahindra & Mahindra remains highest-selling tractor in India with offerings in almost every segment and various specifications.

Further, TractorJunction said the highest users of tractor were in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. These States are leading the tech savvy list of farmers who are capitalising technologies such as telematics based tractors, soil testing and monitoring of farms. This has improved the farm yields and food quality, the statement said.

TractorJunction helps to buy, sell, finance, insure and service new/used tractor and farm equipment and has more than 300 new tractors, over 75 harvesters, 580 implements, 135 farm tools, and 120 tyres across brands listed on its platform.

