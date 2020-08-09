Transport Ministry proposes to defer emission norms for tractors

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has proposed to defer the time for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors by one year to October 1, 2021. This follows the request of the Agriculture Ministry, tractor manufacturers, and agriculture associations.

Also, for construction equipment vehicles, the next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable with effect from Apr 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months.

The Ministry also proposes to separate the emission norms for agricultural machinery (agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters) and construction equipment vehicles.

“Considering the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, tractor manufacturers, and agriculture associations to provide some more time in implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors applicable with effect from October 1, 2020, the same has been proposed to be deferred to October 1, 2021,” according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from the public and all stakeholders on a draft notified on August 5.