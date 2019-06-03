Turmeric arrival decreases

Turmeric arrivals decline

The arrival of turmeric has decreased and the price of finger turmeric rose by ₹100 a quintal while the root variety fell by ₹100 . Only medium quality turmeric arrived for sale on Monday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,741-7,788 , while the root variety was sold at ₹5,429-7,314 . Of the total arrival of 2,309 bags of turmeric 1,041 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,830-7,319, while the root variety sold at ₹5,568-6,899. Our Correspondent