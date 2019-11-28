Turmeric prices go up

Agri Business

Erode | Updated on November 28, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

Turmeric fetched higher prices amid improved arrivals on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,788-7,172 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,309-6,481 . Of the arrival of 1,753 bags, 403 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,571-6,689 and root variety at ₹5,255-6,289. Of 368 bags kept for sale, 268 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,422-6,639 and root variety at ₹5,394-6,322 . All the 201 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold. Our Correspondent

