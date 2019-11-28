Turmeric prices go up

Turmeric fetched higher prices amid improved arrivals on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,788-7,172 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,309-6,481 . Of the arrival of 1,753 bags, 403 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,571-6,689 and root variety at ₹5,255-6,289. Of 368 bags kept for sale, 268 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,422-6,639 and root variety at ₹5,394-6,322 . All the 201 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold. Our Correspondent