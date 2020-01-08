Turmeric prices go up

The turmeric market witnessed more arrivals and sales on Wednesday with prices going up.

The price of finger turmeric increased by ₹150 a quintal and root variety by ₹100. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,517-7,256 and root variety at ₹5,489-6,541 a quintal. Of the 2,071 bags kept for sale, 1,067 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,814-6,977 and root variety at ₹5,429-6,610. Of 759 bags placed for sale, 707 bags sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,909-7,188 and root variety at ₹5,499-6,634. Of the 1,610 bags kept for sale, 1,415 were sold.