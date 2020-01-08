Agri Business

Turmeric prices go up

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

The turmeric market witnessed more arrivals and sales on Wednesday with prices going up.

The price of finger turmeric increased by ₹150 a quintal and root variety by ₹100. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,517-7,256 and root variety at ₹5,489-6,541 a quintal. Of the 2,071 bags kept for sale, 1,067 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,814-6,977 and root variety at ₹5,429-6,610. Of 759 bags placed for sale, 707 bags sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,909-7,188 and root variety at ₹5,499-6,634. Of the 1,610 bags kept for sale, 1,415 were sold.

