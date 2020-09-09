Turmeric records ‘very poor’ sales

Dyson Corale: Straight as a pin and ready to go
Very poor sale of turmeric was reported from a market.
“On Wednesday, at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, only 8 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold. This is the very poor sale in the recent past. Such poor sale is due to the non-receipt of demand experienced by the traders. But in other markets the sale was encouraging. At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society cent percent sale was recorded. In other two markets more than 60 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said that the price of the turmeric at the Turmeric Futures has increased by ₹70 a quintal on Wednesday morning. This has not reflected in the buying by the traders at Erode. He said there is no major price hike or decrease on Wednesday.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,900 to ₹6,093 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,675 to ₹5,594 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,126 bags of turmeric only 70 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,180 to ₹5,942 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,790 to ₹5,769 a quintal. Of the arrival of 396 bags of turmeric 272 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,211 to ₹6,139 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,989 to ₹5,699 a quintal. Of the arrival of 702 bags of turmeric, 564 bags were sold.
At the Gobichttipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,500 to ₹6,099 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹4,812 to ₹5,800 a quintal. All the 167 bags of turmeric placed for sale, were sold.
