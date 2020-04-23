Turmeric sales volume up

Though Erode turmeric markets saw reduced arrivals, higher sales were recorded on Thursday.

“On the second day of the opening of the market, the arrivals decreased drastically on Thursday. Only 225 bags arrived as against on Thursday 722 on Wednesday. There is good demand of buying by the traders. But the farmers have brought decreased quantity. Only few bags of old turmeric arriving for sale and the farmers selected good quality among the new turmeric and quoted the price,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,389-6,819 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,300-6,119. Of the arrival of 161 bags, 90 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,939-6,606 and root variety at ₹4,806-6,239. All the 64 bags kept for sale were sold.