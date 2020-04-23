Turmeric sales volume up

Car brand-logos now adorn face masks and ventilators
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Though Erode turmeric markets saw reduced arrivals, higher sales were recorded on Thursday.
“On the second day of the opening of the market, the arrivals decreased drastically on Thursday. Only 225 bags arrived as against on Thursday 722 on Wednesday. There is good demand of buying by the traders. But the farmers have brought decreased quantity. Only few bags of old turmeric arriving for sale and the farmers selected good quality among the new turmeric and quoted the price,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,389-6,819 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,300-6,119. Of the arrival of 161 bags, 90 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,939-6,606 and root variety at ₹4,806-6,239. All the 64 bags kept for sale were sold.
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...