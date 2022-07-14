UNDP data tools to help farmers identify farms resilient to climate change

The Telangana government has joined hands with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to add Data in Climate Resilient Agriculture (DiCRA) to the Digital Public Goods Registry. Using remote sensing and pattern detection algorithms, DiCRA can identify farms that are resilient to climate change and those that are highly vulnerable

Backed by artificial intelligence tools, the platform uses open-source technologies to facilitate analysis and sharing of insights on climate resilience.

In a span of three months, DiCRA tagged over 500 citizens and scientists from local digital ecosystems to support climate action in 1.12 lakh square km of land in the State. It provides open access to both data as well as analytics derived through open software, allowing it to be replicated across the world. “Its analysis is based on empirical inputs crowdsourced from hundreds of data scientists and citizen scientists on best performing farms,” a government official said.

“DiCRA becoming a digital public good is an important milestone in our commitment to open data policy, service delivery to farmers and anticipatory governance to combat the global challenge of food security,” Telangana’s IT Minister K T Rama Rao, said.

DiCRA, in association with various ecosystem partners in the State, will provide intelligence on climate resilience at the farm-level.

DiCRA pieces together over 100 digital solutions that adhere to privacy and other applicable laws and best practices to help attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “UNDP is working with governments and innovators to create the digital public goods of the future. That includes open-source software and open data sets that help tackle acute challenges like poverty and inequalities while driving progress across the SDGs,” UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said in a statement on Thursday.