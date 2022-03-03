Unusual deep depression may trigger water-logging in urban TN, South Coastal AP, Rayalaseema

The depression in the Bay of Bengal has been located latest to 420 km South-South-East of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 760 km in the same direction away from Nagapattinam; 820 from Puducherry; and about 900 km from Chennai along the Tamil Nau coast in India.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the depression may intensify into a deep depression (only a round away from being a cyclone) by tomorrow (Friday). It will move to the North-West along and off the East Coast of Sri Lanka while skirting the island nation and heading towards the North Tamil Nadu Coast during the next two days.

Flooding, water logging likely

The deep depression, the high winds and associated heavy to very rain may trigger localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in the urban areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema variously from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday.

Visibility may be affected at times, traffic may be thrown out of gear in major cities and kutcha roads may suffer minor damage. Vulnerable structures could likely suffer damage while squally winds and inundation could hit horticulture and standing crops. The public has been warned also against localised landslides or mudslides.

Warning to fishermen

Sea condition will vary from ‘rough’ (wave heights of 8-13 ft) to ‘very rough’ (13-20 ft) over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin and along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till Sunday. Similar conditions may prevail also over the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean today (Thursday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area and along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till Sunday.

High winds, heavy rain

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are possible today at a few places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal as the depression hovers some distance away. As for tomorrow (Friday), this will spread out to many places with isolated heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers may break out at a few places also over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr may prevail over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay, the Gulf of Mannar and along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Squally winds reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr are likely to the South and South-East over the Equatorial Indian Ocean.

Very heavy rain likely

On Saturday and Sunday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are likely at most places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower will extend to many places with isolated heavy falls over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds will ramp up to 50-60 kmph gusting to a cyclonic 70 km/hr over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay, the Gulf of Mannar and along and off the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Cyclonic wind gusts

On Monday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers will persist at most places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Isolated heavy falls are likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Prevailing wind speeds may calm down to 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay and along and off the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

