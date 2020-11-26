UP, Haryana Police stops farmers protesting against farm Acts to enter Delhi

Belying the claim of the government that the agitation against the three farm Acts is confined mainly to a section in Punjab, farmers from many States, particularly north and central regions of the country, marched towards Delhi for a two-day protest but only to be stopped on the way.

Several tens of thousands of farmers who travelled towards the capital from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were stopped mainly by the police in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, two BJP-ruled States, forcing the farmers to continue protesting and sloganeering wherever they stopped.

‘Delhi chalo’

Besides, farmers and trade union workers in many States were observing ‘grameen hartal’ in solidarity with farmers who are undertaking the Delhi Chalo march, according to a statement issued by farmer leaders here.

In Delhi as well, many farmer leaders who held protests near Jantar Mantar, including those belonging to All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) were detained by the police. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police tweeted that no permission was given to hold any protest in Delhi. Delhi Police officials wrote a letter to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation authorities to close exit gates of the Metro stations at a short notice.

In addition to 250-odd organisations affiliated with the AIKSCC, farmer groups from Punjab and those belonging to Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, headed by Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, have formed a Samyukt Kisan Morcha to organise the two-day farmer protests in Delhi beginning Thursday.

Farmers arrested

Kakkaji, along with over 720 farmers, were arrested near Majnu ki Tila Gurudwara in north Delhi, where they stayed overnight. Similarly, a caravan of farmers coming from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat led by Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar was blocked from moving further by the UP Police near Rajasthan-UP border as they crossed over from Rajasthan.

AIKSCC in a statement strongly condemned the curtailment of basic constitutional rights and termed the blockade of farmers by Haryana police at Punjab-Haryana border and by UP police at Rajasthan-UP border.

“These anti-India actions expose the empty ‘One Nation’ rhetoric of the Modi government, while in reality, farmers are not being allowed to even move from one State to another. The BJP State governments, instead of acting as per their constitutional role, are acting as agents of the Centre. Today, Punjab farmers at Haryana border are questioning whether the government of India considers them as part of India or not,” said the AIKSCC statement.